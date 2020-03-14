The Colombian continued his 2020 revival bursting away from the leading pack with less than 5km remaining to win his fifth stage of the season by 46 seconds.

A crash earlier in the week denied Quintana a chance of victory, he finished sixth overall, but after three disappointing years following his second grand tour win, the Team Arkea Samsic rider will dearly hope world cycling can resume again soon.

Tiesj Benoot also broke away from the other riders trying in vain to bridge the gap between himself and Schachmann but the BORA - hansgrohe rider ultimately kept an 18-second lead over the Belgian and with the final stage of the race cancelled it ensured he succeeded Egan Bernal as the Paris-Nice champion.

Quintana's compatriot, Sergio Higuita, finished third overall 59 seconds behind the first German winner of the event since Tony Martin.