'It was perfect' - Audrey Cordon-Ragot reacts to victory

Chris Froome (Stage 14)
Real Road Racing Series (1/3)
All Races, Day 1 - Snetterton
Summer Grand Prix
Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary
Wallays - 'I was trying to make a gap, didn't plan for it to be the winning move'
Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands wins the Tacx Pro Classic with a sprint finish.
A stray water bottle almost sends Vincenzo Nibali flying during the 2019 edition of Il Lombardia.
Egan Bernal is very happy with his podium finish at the 2019 edition of Il Lombardia.
An emotional Bauke Mollema reflects on his amazing triumph at Il Lombardia.
Bauke Mollema times his attack to perfection as he takes a brilliant victory in the 2019 edition of Il Lombardia.
An amusing moment with fans giving Fausto Masnada of Italy a good backing at Il Lombardia. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
The Tre Valli Varesine descended into the realms of farce when one of the race motorcycles took the chasing group off course.