Tour de France 2022 - Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic set for spicy battle in the mountains (test)
11:01
30KM TO GO: POGACAR ATTACKS
About time! The younger Slovenian sensation pulls away from the elder Slovenian sensation and, finally, we have drama in the GC! An explosive burst and he has 50 yards already.
11:00
65KM TO GO: GERAINT THOMAS IS DOWN!
Oh dear, this does not look good. The Welshman, no stranger to big incidents at Grand Tours, is among a small group of riders to crash on the descent.
‘I want to go there and race hard’ - Thomas looking ahead to Tour de France after Tour de Suisse win
10:54
HELLO AND WELCOME
It's time. Welcome to live coverage of Stage 12 at the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic prepare to duel in the mountains. Will we finally see movement on GC? It should be a belter!