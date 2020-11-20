Swiss cycling wear maker ASSOS will be the new sponsor of Africa’s only team on the UCI WorldTour.

The team, whose principal South African, Doug Ryder, has had several different sponsors over the years, raced as NTT Pro Cycling this year but will in future be known as Team Qhubeka ASSOS, it said in a statement.

The new name is a reference to the cycling charity that Ryder’s team have long backed.

The deal comes just weeks after a split between Ryder and former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis, who joined as manager at the start of this year with hopes of buying part of their WorldTour license.

