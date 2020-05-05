Nike release indoor cycling shoe

Nike has re-entered the indoor cycling market (image credit: Nike)
American sports giant Nike has re-entered the cycling shoe market with the SuperRep Cycle model.
High-end cycling shoes manufactured by the company have not been made available to the general public in recent years .
But Nike have gone mainstream with their latest pair.
The SuperRep Cycle is an indoor specific cycling shoe targeting spinning and Pelaton bike enthusiasts but will also accept two and three-bolt cleats.
The market for indoor cycling accessories has soared due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, and Nike look like they want a piece of the action too.
The SuperRep Cycle is currently available in Europe with a global release expected June 1.
