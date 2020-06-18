Cycling

Niki Terpstra out for three months with serious injuries after huge crash

Niki Terpstra ist schwer gestürzt

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

Total Direct Energie have confirmed that Niki Terpstra will miss the large majority of the rearranged 2020 season after suffering serious injuries in a training crash.

Reports by Dutch channel NOS show Terpstra hit a rock while motor-pacing on Tuesday, crashing at high speed before being airlifted to hospital.

His injuries included fractured ribs, a broken collarbone, a collapsed lung and severe concussion.

Cycling

Dutchman Niki Terpstra suffers heavy crash during training

YESTERDAY AT 18:39

"Niki suffered an accident on the highway yesterday during training; his heavy fall meant he lost consciousness," team doctor Hubert Long confirmed in a statement.

"He's suffering from a head trauma, a broken collarbone and a back contusion and a pneumothorax requires drainage. He is still in intensive care but he can go home in two or three days. For this type of significant trauma, the period of unavailability is 10 to 12 weeks."

In a social media post the team sent their best wishes to Terpstra, saying:

There is no doubt that this mental strength that characterizes him will help him overcome this new ordeal. We hope to see him again very soon to crush the pedals as he knows how to do it. Good luck champion.

Terpstra was expected to be one of the team’s main riders at the Tour de France in September, but will now almost certainly miss the race as a he recovers from his injuries.

Cycling

Peter Sagan: 'I stayed away for three weeks to avoid infecting ex-wife and son'

YESTERDAY AT 17:28
Cycling

Cycling-Sagan to skip cobbled classic to take part in Giro d'Italia

YESTERDAY AT 13:30
