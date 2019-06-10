Brammeier, 32, who represented Great Britain at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, enjoyed a successful 15-year long career, winning four British cyclo-cross titles, one British MTB title and one cyclo-cross World Cup win in Namur.

The versatile rider also stood on 87 UCI CX podiums, 12 CX World Cup podiums and four European Championship podiums, but announced on social media that she is expecting her first baby with her husband Matt, due this November.

The reigning national cyclo-cross champion then took to her personal blog today to announce the end of her professional cycling career.

"Deciding to end my career at this time hasn't been an easy decision," said Brammeier.

"I really wanted to take a year out and challenge myself to come back to race again, however with a lot of thinking time and reflecting on my last 15 years I decided it was time for a new chapter.

"Nothing lasts forever, and I can be truly happy and proud of all I have achieved in this wonderful sport.

"Not many people get to end their career as current national champion, fit, healthy and injury free, but that's how I get to end mine and I feel extremely lucky.

"I never imagined as 13-year-old Nikki that I could ever go on to accomplish what I have in cycling. I have never been the most naturally talented rider, but I've come to realise it's not what you do, but how you do it and the attitude you have inside you to make something happen.

"I've experienced some amazing highs during my career. I've won and competed in some races I could only have ever dreamed of riding, but it's not always been the wins that have given me the most satisfaction, but the work and sacrifices I made to get to the level I did.

"I feel very lucky to have been able to earn a good living doing something I love, and which has shaped me into the person I am today."

Sportsbeat 2019