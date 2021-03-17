Amy Pieters has her first victory of the season after continuing an impressive start for SD Worx by winning the Nokere Koerse in Belgium.

The Dutch rider took victory in the one-day race, which takes place in Flanders, by holding off her rivals in a sprint finish on the cobbles.

Pieters was part of a three-way breakaway from the peloton with 60km to go, along with Grace Brown (BikeExchange) and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM).

The trio battled for the rest of the event, but Pieters was too strong for her rivals in the closing stages to take victory.

It’s the fifth win of the campaign for SD Worx, who have been in dominant form so far.

The victory finished off a series of near-misses for Pieters, who has not finished outside the top six in any of her seven races thus far this season.

