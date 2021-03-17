Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles rider Ludovic Robeet won Nokere Koerse in Belgium on Wednesday afternoon.

He was part of the breakaway pack at the death and he managed to pull away from Total Direct Energie cyclist Damien Gaudin in the closing stages of the race.

Gaudin was able to take second, two seconds ahead of B&B Hotels p/b KTM's Luca Mozzata.

Robeet won on the cobbles in windy coniditions as the 26-year-old grabbed the second win of his career, taking advantage of a peloton that could never properly challenge an eight-strong breakaway group, with Sep Vanmarcke of Israel Start-Up Nation launcing an attack that ended in vain.

There was a late challenge from Ineos Grenadiers' Ethan Hayter, but the deciding moment came with two kilometres remaining, and Robeet attacked his French rival Guadin to get to the finish in first place.

After the race, Gobeet said: A win is a win. I'm happy. Normally I always work for the sprinters but today I was in the breakaway. I never get the chance to go for the win and today was something different. I'm really happy.

"In the last lap I felt really good, like I should try. We still had a bit of a gap, so I tried and succeeded. I was on Gaudin's wheel and it was relatively easy. I knew that I had to finish this on my own. It was amazing to be at the front and at the two-kilometre mark I knew that I could win.”

