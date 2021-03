Cycling

Nokere Koerse cycling 2021 - Highlights: Amy Pieters wins as breakaway survives

Amy Pieters has her first victory of the season after continuing an impressive start for SD Worx by winning the Nokere Koerse in Belgium. The Dutch rider took victory in the one-day race, which takes place in Flanders, by holding off her rivals in a sprint finish on the cobbles.

