Northern Ireland Open - Judd Trump eases through against Zhang Anda

Trump raced into a two-frame lead before Zhang pulled one back and threatened to equalise when Trump miss a routine red. But world champion Trump was thrown a lifeline after Zhang failed to equalies, making no mistake to go 3-1 ahead before seeing out the match 4-1.

Earlier, Matthew Stevens started well but ultimately Mark Selby proved too strong, winning 4-1 with breaks of 87, 41 and 53.

The Leicester man is seeking his second ranking title of the season after winning the English Open, and so a win in Northern Ireland would put him half way towards a Home Nations bonus of £1m. Of course, he would also have to win the Scottish and Welsh Open.

Elsewhere, Barry Hawkins beat Michael Holt 4-3 in a thriller. Hawkins was relieved to get over the line with Holt not able to handle the pressure with the clearance that would have given him the victory having been one ball away from defeat. By beating Holt, Hawkins also gets one over the man who knocked him out of recent World Open in Yushan.

2016 runner-up Hawkins meets Jimmy Robertson or Fergal O'Brien next.