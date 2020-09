NTT Pro Cycling is looking for a new sponsor after NTT decided not to renew their deal beyond the end of the year.

The Japanese company are the team's principal sponsor and without more financial support the team will likely disband.

The African team - the continent's only UCI-registered team for the World Tour - issued a statement on their website:

NTT Pro Cycling, formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka, is looking for a new title sponsor following the confirmation that NTT has now opted not to renew their contract beyond 2020.

On Monday evening team principal Douglas Ryder informed all members of our organisation – the UCI WorldTour outfit and UCI Continental team – that NTT will not continue with the team, ending our six-year association.

"This is of course very disappointing news but we are committed to fight for our team’s future and are exploring every possible avenue available to us. Our partnership with the Qhubeka Charity has incredibly spanned 10 years and seen us play a key role in the distribution of over 100 000 bicycles in disadvantaged communities throughout South Africa.

"This relationship forms part of the foundation of our team and has seen us touch the hearts of people in every corner of the globe, from supporters, partners, staff and riders all sharing in the belief, that bicycles change lives.

"As Africa’s only UCI-registered World Tour team, our journey has yielded success in claiming numerous stage wins at the Tour de France together with a number of other major victories, all which have been celebrated across the globe.

"We would like to thank everyone for their incredible continued support of our team in realising our dream at cycling’s highest level, and we will continue to fight for our future."

NTT rider Max Walscheild finished outside the top 10 for the team in Tuesday's opening stage of the BinckBank Tour.

