Olympic champion Archibald to lead inaugural Women’s Tour of Scotland team

The 25-year-old will be the jewel in the crown of the team and will see her journey turn to cycling stardom turn full circle when the competition gets under way in Dundee on August 9. Archibald and co will be part of 15 other pelotons making up the roster alongside some of the leading international teams in women's cycling, featuring riders from a total of 20 different countries.

And the Rio team pursuit gold medal winner will be proud to represent her homeland when she takes to the roads to compete for the yellow jersey at the inaugural event.

"It is both an honour and a privilege to be leading my country in this race," said Archibald. "My journey from being just a wee girl enjoying riding my bike around Glasgow, to now be competing at this level of racing on my own roads is something really special.

"It’s great to see such a great list of teams, with some of the best riders in the world competing for this coveted yellow jersey.

"We can’t wait to put on a show for the home fans, so hopefully everyone will come out and watch the race. Roll on August!"

GB Cycling Team has also entered the competition and will go up against their Scottish counterparts and other UK based teams including Brother and Torelli, who have included Scotland's Jen George on their roster.

Meanwhile, Drops Cycling will be led by Archibald's Rio teammate and fellow Olympic champion Elinor Barker. One of the peloton's leading teams in Scotland will be Belgium's Lotto Soudal Ladies, who will be led in to the race by Dani Christmas, winner of the 2019 Tour de Belle Isle en Terre.

The USA's RALLY UHC will be expected to mount a challenge for the general classification, with the in-form stage race winner, Emma White, as leader. The 21-year old has already won the 2019 USA Pro Criterium Championship and will be one of the favourites for the Baillie Gifford leader's jersey.

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank will be led by the 28-year old Brodie Chapman, who has already won the Tour of the Gila and Tar La Femme this season alone.

The Italian outfit Ale Cipollini will be led by Australian sprinter Chloe Hoskin, the current Commonwealth Games Champion.

