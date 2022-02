Cycling

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - 'She led herself out!' - The Breakaway marvel at Annemiek van Vleuten

"She’s lead herself out. She’s two in one" - The Eurosport pundits on the Breakaway were in awe of Annemiek Van Vleuten's performance as she took the win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad ahead of compatriot Demi Vollering. Van Vleuten carried Vollering for 12km and still won such was her strength in the sprint finish.

00:02:01, an hour ago