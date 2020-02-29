The 37-year-old made her decisive move with around 20 km left to run, breaking away from a lead group that included defending champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels–Dolmans) and her team-mate Gracie Elvin.

Van Vleuten opened up a gap of 15 seconds after descending off the Muur-Kapelmuur, and that lead only widened as she eventually crossed the finish line.

Marta Bastianelli finished second, with Floortje Mackaij third.