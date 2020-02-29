Getty Images

Van Vleuten kickstarts season with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad triumph

By Enis Koylu

2 hours agoUpdated 37 minutes ago

Mitchelton-Scott's women's world champion Annemiek van Vleuten got her first win of the 2020 season with a solo victory at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

The 37-year-old made her decisive move with around 20 km left to run, breaking away from a lead group that included defending champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels–Dolmans) and her team-mate Gracie Elvin.

Van Vleuten opened up a gap of 15 seconds after descending off the Muur-Kapelmuur, and that lead only widened as she eventually crossed the finish line.

Marta Bastianelli finished second, with Floortje Mackaij third.

Rider Team Time
1 Annemiek Van Vleuten Mitchelton Scott 3:34:55
2 Marta Bastianelli Btc Ljubljana 0:00:42
3 Floortje Mackaij Team Sunweb
4 Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5 Ellen Van Dijk Segafredo 0:00:44
6 Elizabeth Banks Katusha 0:01:13
7 Eugenia Bujak Ale' Btc Ljubljana
8 Chloe Hosking Rally Cycling 0:01:30
9 Jip Van Den Bos Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
10 Aude Biannic Movistar Team Women

