Getty Images
Van Vleuten kickstarts season with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad triumph
Mitchelton-Scott's women's world champion Annemiek van Vleuten got her first win of the 2020 season with a solo victory at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
The 37-year-old made her decisive move with around 20 km left to run, breaking away from a lead group that included defending champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels–Dolmans) and her team-mate Gracie Elvin.
Van Vleuten opened up a gap of 15 seconds after descending off the Muur-Kapelmuur, and that lead only widened as she eventually crossed the finish line.
Marta Bastianelli finished second, with Floortje Mackaij third.
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten
|Mitchelton Scott
|3:34:55
|2
|Marta Bastianelli
|Btc Ljubljana
|0:00:42
|3
|Floortje Mackaij
|Team Sunweb
|4
|Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk
|Segafredo
|0:00:44
|6
|Elizabeth Banks
|Katusha
|0:01:13
|7
|Eugenia Bujak
|Ale' Btc Ljubljana
|8
|Chloe Hosking
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:30
|9
|Jip Van Den Bos
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|Aude Biannic
|Movistar Team Women