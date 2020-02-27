Getty Images
Van der Poel ruled out of opening Spring Classic with flu
Favourite Mathieu van der Poel has been ruled out of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad due to illness, less than two days before the first cobbled classic of the year.
The 25-year-old Dutchman had been the overwhelming favourite for the year's race but has fallen victim to flu and a high fever, according to his team Alpecin-Fenix.
Van der Poel has been in stunning form this season and claimed gold in the men's elite race at the 2020 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Switzerland four weeks ago.
However, a post on the official Alpecin-Fenix Instagram page confirmed that Van der Poel would not be a part of the team's squad in Gent on Saturday.
"Mathieu van der Poel will not be at the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this weekend," the post read.
"Van der Poel has the flu and because of high fever starting Wednesday night, he won't be able to race."
Alpecin-Fenix have named a seven-strong squad for Saturday's classic which comprises of Kristian Sbaragli, Senne Leysen, Otto Vergaerde, Scott Thwaites, Flores De Tier, Petr Vakoc and Dries de Bondt.