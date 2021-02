Cycling

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021: 'Cheeky!' - Riders take sneaky shortcut to try and save some time

It's the fine details that make the difference in cycling and some enterprising riders decided to literally cut corners during the 2021 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

00:00:36, 17 views, 2 hours ago