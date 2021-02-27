Davide Ballerini had little difficulty in winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as he went through the final bunch sprint unchallenged.

Britain's Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) takes second with Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation) coming third.

The cobbled classic ended with a 30-man sprint, but Ballerini was surprisingly streaks ahead and finished in top spot.

"It's a dream come true," an emotional Ballerini said post-race.

"This is the start of the really big classics. I love it and I love this team. It was my dream since I was a baby when I saw my first race on TV. We are here.

"I win so I'm really happy for the team. I don't have words for the team but I know it's not easy for everybody with Covid.

"I say congrats to the organisation for this race and keep going like this."

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r Citroen), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) all broke early, but as they approached the climb of the Muur everyone came together again.

