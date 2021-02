Cycling

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021: Davide Ballerini takes victory as Deceuninck–Quick-Step dominate

Davide Ballerini took his third victory of the season with a win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as his team Deceuninck-Quick Step dominated. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:58, 5 views, 39 minutes ago