Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021: Highlights: Anna van der Breggen wins race for the second time

Watch highlights from the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as Anna van der Breggen takes the title. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:04:56, 20 views, an hour ago