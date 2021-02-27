World champion Anna van der Breggen was a comfortable winner at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday afternoon.

With 17km remaining the race was headed by SD Worx’s Demi Vollering, but she was then assailed by some of the biggest riders in the race.

Van der Breggen (SD Worx) then closed in, along with Trek-Segafredo’s Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing).

As the race entered the last 15km, there was the Bosberg to negotiate as the final substantial obstacle of the race to break those who were hanging on.

Vollering was overtaken as the Bosberg by teammate Van der Breggen - who was protected by Amy Pieters - with Kopecky and Borghini fighting to hold on, a stretch of the race that appeared to knock Briton Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) off her stride.

At the 5km mark only Grace Brown remained in touch but she failed to threaten seriously, and Van der Breggen crossed the line under no pressure, with Movistar's Emma Norsgaard sealing second, and Pieters third.

Speaking after the race, Van der Breggen was delighted to kick off her last season with a win.

"I'm really happy, of course, because it's the best way to start the season," Van der Breggen said.

"Especially when the team is riding like this, it gives a lot of confidence for the upcoming races, and also for the rest of the season."

Result - Omloop het Nieuwsblad Women

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SDWorx

2. Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar

3. Amy Pieters (Ned) SDWorx

4. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing

5. Hannah Barnes (Gbr) Canyon-SRAM

6. Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale-BTC Ljubljana

7. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit WNT

8. Grace Brown (Aus) Bike Exchange

9. Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

10. Elisa LongoBorghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

