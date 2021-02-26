Live comments and broadcast to appear from 1pm on Saturday

Cycling Het Nieuwsblad | Ad-Free Men's Race, Belgium 13:00-16:40

Cycling Re-Cycle: When Stannard outfoxed the Wolfpack and upset the odds at Omloop YESTERDAY AT 13:01

When Stannard outfoxed the Wolfpack and upset the odds at Omloop in 2015

Six kilometres from the finish, the leaders pass over the Schelde river. The three Quick-Step riders still have to solve a problem named Stannard.

"How do they play it tactically?" Hatch mused in the commentary box. "Are they content to just ride Ian Stannard in? He's going to be the freshest of the four riders. Pretty sure about that. He's the guy that's done no work at the back."

For Stannard's part, it was hard to pick out one rider over the others; he had to keep tabs on all three. "They all ride for Quick-Step,” he explains. “They all live in that territory. They all want to win that race. They're all dangermen. They were some of the best riders in the world. Two of them won Roubaix, the other one's been up there in Flanders."

As it happened, it was Quick-Step's best sprinter – the apparent ace up their sleeve – who made the first big move. Boonen, the four-time Paris-Roubaix and triple Tour of Flanders winner, went with 4.6km remaining – to the delight of Hatch.

"Oh, here goes Boonen! Here goes Tom Boonen! He's not waiting for the sprint today – and Stannard will have to go with him. It's no use looking around, Ian Stannard, he is going to have to go. And I'm not sure what he has here. Boonen goes alone and Stannard is forced to chase. And Boonen has this win on a plate if he can ride it away."

But riding it away is exactly what Boonen failed to do. Deep into his illustrious career and even deeper into the 70th edition of a race he had never before won, the Belgian clearly didn't fancy his chances in a slugfest against Stannard. Perhaps mindful of how the Briton despatched Van Avermaet a year before, as well as the fading zip in his own 34-year-old legs, Boonen went for broke.

- - -

Head here to read the latest Re-Cycle from Felix Lowe on Ian Stannard's heroic title defence at Omloop 2015, or listen to the podcast on all major platforms now.

How to watch the event

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 is live on Eurosport.

You can watch the race unfold on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app from 1pm GMT. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Cycling 'All about the pain' - Gilbert on what it takes to win Classics 23/02/2021 AT 17:32