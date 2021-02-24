Eurosport and GCN have reached an agreement with Infront and Flanders Classics to broadcast Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on its platforms across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China, New Zealand and Australia).

The men’s and women’s races from the first cobbled Classic of the year will be shown live on Saturday, February 27 exclusively in Europe, except Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, where the race will be aired on a non-exclusive basis.

Guy Voisin, Director of Cycling Production, said: “Eurosport X GCN is happy to be able to bring the opening spring classic of 2021 to our cycling fans across Europe.

“As the Home of Cycling, our ambition is to develop our cycling offer which in 2021 will see our community of fans enjoy more than 300 days of cycling action.”

Coverage of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will start at 2.10pm CET on February 27 across Eurosport and GCN platforms.

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroen), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) will be among the riders competing at the race.

Jasper Stuyven won the men’s race in 2020 while Van Vleuten is the defending women’s champion.

