Cycling

Highlights: Wout van Aert puts hurt on rivals to power to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad success

Wout van Aert produced a ride for the ages as he soloed away from his rivals to seal a stunning win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. The Belgian champion made the decisive move on the Bosberg as he tore away from his rivals to lay a marker down with a commanding win at the opening event of the Belgian cycling season. Sonny Colbrelli took second and Greg Van Avermaet third.

00:05:04, 31 minutes ago