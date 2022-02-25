Cycling
12:30-17:00
Hello!
There’s a joke in the cycling community that the season does not start until Omloop is here – which is bad news if you are called Tadej Pogacar and currently tearing it up at the UAE Tour.
After a long winter, the classics season gets underway on Saturday with the one-day curtain-raiser in Belgium.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) headlines the men’s field alongside the ageless Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal).
The Wolfpack are back to disrupt things with a formidable cast including Kasper Asgreen, Zdenek Stybar and Yves Lampaert, while Britain’s recent cyclocross world champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will also hope to be in the mix.
Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroen) and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) are also set to feature.
How can I watch Omloop?
Stream Omloop Het Nieuwsblad live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
