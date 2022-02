Cycling

‘Phenomenal’ - Annemiek van Vleuten displays incredible power to seal Omloop success

Annemiek van Vleuten won the 14th edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, a 128.4km ride from Ghent Ninove. The Movistar rider emerged from a startlist of 140 riders to win the opening event of the Belgian cycling season for the second time. Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) finished second and Lorena Wiebes (Team Sunweb) came in third.

00:01:22, 3 minutes ago