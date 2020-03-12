Fears that France’s biggest cycling events could be hit by the coronavirus outbreak are growing despite Paris-Nice surviving the opening four stages under strict controls.

Spectators have been kept away from the start and finish, while podium ceremonies have been axed.

Prudhomme admitted cycling chiefs were reacting to the threat like a tennis player – taking things "point by point, game by game, set by set" – but was convinced Paris-Nice would be completed.

"I can simply say that at this instant, on Wednesday afternoon, we have received assurances that Paris-Nice will 100 percent arrive in Nice," he said, as reported by Le Parisien.

"That’s the reality right now, but the race will indeed reach Nice.

"I can’t say anything else, because that’s the reality. For the rest, we’ll respect the directives, if there are any."

However, he revealed slightly more to France Televisions earlier on Wednesday:

" Paris-Roubaix will be the next dossier after this. As for the Tour de France, only two world wars have stopped the Tour de France. "

France has recorded over 17,000 Covid-19 cases and has banned gatherings of more than 1000 people.

All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 football matches will be played behind closed doors until April, while the nation's rugby match against Ireland in the Six Nations has been postponed.