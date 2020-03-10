Sporting events across Europe have been postponed or cancelled all together thanks to the outbreak of the disease, and fears are growing for the future of the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia, with Italy under lockdown.

Nonetheless, three stages of Paris-Nice have been completed but Stuyven doubts whether the other five will be.

"If you look around in the peloton, 90 percent assume that we will not get to Nice," Stuyven is quoted as saying by Het Laatste Nieuws.

"Perhaps this new measure is the next step in that direction."

Several cycling events across the continent have been cancelled or postponed, including the Strade Bianche, the GP Industria & Artigianato, the Tirreno – Adriatico, the Milano – Sanremo and Settimana Coppi e Bartali, while the UAE Tour was abandoned midway through the event after staff members contracted Covid-19.