Barguil was caught in a nasty crash with fellow French climber Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) after a small group of riders got tangled up while negotiating a roundabout with about 61.5 kilometres remaining.

Both riders recovered to rejoin the race, although Barguil cut a wounded figure on the bike and later stopped to contemplate quitting before resuming once more.

Video - 'This could be serious' - Bardet and Barguil wiped out 01:43

However, despite making it to the finish, the French champion would later be disqualified for drafting.

"We take note of the decision of the jury of commissars who officiates on this 2020 edition of Paris-Nice concerning our French Champion, Warren Barguil, and of course, we accept it," the team said in a statement on their website.

"The rules and laws are made to be enforced, after there is also sometimes the spirit, and the fact that Warren found himself in this contentious situation for the referees of our sport is linked to the fact that he was groggy after his fall and did not yet know what decision to take: continue or abandon Paris-Nice," the team added.

He thus drove for a few kilometres, sheltered by the sports director who found him at the edge of a roundabout after his fall, without having the will to go against the rules laid down, quite the contrary, or to cheat.

" "The only goal was to help him regain his senses and put him back, if possible in the race." "

Video - Highlights: Schachmann wins Paris-Nice opener as cycling returns 04:28

Stage 1 was won by Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who produced a late burst to dampen Julian Alaphilippe and Tiesj Benoot’s heroics and win the opening stage of Paris-Nice.