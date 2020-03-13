The team made an official announcement on Friday morning to confirm the decision to pull out of the race entirely.

"Team Bahrain McLaren has with regret today withdrawn from the 2020 Paris-Nice road race," read a statement on the team's website.

" Following consultation with the team’s riders, medical staff and other stakeholders, and in light of the rapidly escalating public health risks associated with the Covid-19 virus, the decision has been taken to repatriate all team personnel to their homes as soon as possible. "

"Rolling restrictions on movement across Europe and the health of the entire team mean this precautionary measure is an immediate priority.

"Team Bahrain McLaren wishes to thank the UCI, the ASO, the AIGCP and its competitor teams for their understanding and support at this time.

"The team extends its appreciation to its partners and the many thousands of passionate fans and communities that have supported all of the riders throughout this great race."

Bora-Hansgrohe also issued a statement ahead of Stage 6 reporting that a member of staff had been isolated as a result of having been cleared in a test.

"In accordance with race/international guidelines, a staff member who presented with cold symptoms was checked & then cleared of Covid19 by the race doctor & local authorities," the statement read.

"But as a precaution this staff member is in isolation."