Schachmann finished safely in the bunch to retain his lead in the GC, holding a 13-second advantage over Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling), ensuring the German champion will start the Stage 4 15km time trial around Saint-Amand-Montrond last.

Stage 3 of the Race to the Sun began with an ambitious solo attack from Tom Devriendt (Circus Wanty Gobert) after just 4km - with his advantage over the peloton stretching to 09:20 at one point – but was reeled in and distanced as the stage reached its conclusion

Crosswinds again split the peloton, so it was a reduced group left to contest the bunch sprint, and it was García Cortina who emerged victorious on the uphill finish to La Châtre, holding off Peter Sagan (Bora–Hansgrohe) and Andrea Pasqualon (Circus–Wanty Gobert) to claim a second stage win of his career after success at the of California in 2019.

Video - García Cortina emerges victorious from chaotic Stage 3 finish 02:59

A stage that had been a slow burner into a head wind for most of the day exploded into life when Hugo Hofstetter (Israel Start-Up Nation) clipped the wheel of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) sending Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) into the barriers.

It was 22-year-old García Cortina who emerged from the ensuing chaos to hit the front before holding off a collection of super printers that included Sagan, Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto–Soudal). Bennett would pick himself up to struggle over the line some minutes after the race clutching his wrist, and is a doubt to make the start line on Wednesday.

STAGE 3 RESULTS

1 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 5:49:55

2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

3 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

4 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

6 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

7 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

9 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

GC STANDINGS