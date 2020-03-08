Benoot (Bahrain McLaren) and Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) lit up the race after a difficult week for cycling, with their brilliant attack in driving rain and wind opening up a 45-second gap on a large chase group.

Alaphilippe noticeably struggled in the cold, cutting an uncomfortable figure despite his advantage, as the pair maintained their lead into the final five kilometres.

But they were eventually swallowed up by a wilting chase group featuring just Schachman and Dylan Teuns (Team Sunweb) as two became four at the front, with the German rider proving the strongest in the final sprint.

Teuns and Benoot finished second and third respectively as Alaphilippe faded into fourth.

Earlier, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Warren Barguil (Arkea–Samsic) were caught up in a nasty crash while trying to negotiate a roundabout. Bardet finished 2:42 behind the winner while Barguil finished over 14 minutes down.

The cycling season has been disrupted after the entire Italian racing calendar in March was postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, while several teams have withdrawn from all races until mid-March.

Stage 1 results

1. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:32:19

2. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 3:32:19

3. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 3:32:19

4. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:32:22

5. Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 3:32:34

6. Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 3:32:34

7. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 3:32:34

8. Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3:32:34

9. Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:32:34

10. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3:32:34