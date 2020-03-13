Getty Images

Paris-Nice cancels Sunday's final stage, race to continue

Paris-Nice cancels Sunday's final stage, race to continue
By Tom Bennett

3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Paris-Nice will finish with Saturday's queen stage after ASO announced that Sunday's final stage has been cancelled.

A statement released by the race organisers said:

" In agreement with the authorities, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the City of Nice, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided to judge the finish of the race tomorrow, Saturday, at the end of the 7th stage in Valdeblore-La Colmiane. The decision, made in the context of the reinforced fight against the propagation of the coronavirus epidemic, cancels the final stage originally scheduled to take place around Nice on Sunday."

Sunday's Stage 8 was due to start and finish in Nice, and the cancellation of that stage limits the visits to city areas. The race is already being undertaken without fans at the roadside, while a number of major teams withdrew prior to the opening stage.

The news comes just hours after Bahrain-McLaren pulled their riders out of the race.

Max Schachmann leads Paris-Nice after Stage 5, with two hilly stages set to bring the curtain down early on the annual 'Race to the Sun'.

RACE STATUS

RACE DATE STATUS
Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne 01/03 - 01/03 Complete
Tour de Taiwan 01/03 - 05/03 Complete
La Drôme Classic 01/03 - 01/03 Complete
Le Samyn 03/03 - 03/03 Complete
Le Samyn des Dames 03/03 - 03/03 Complete
Tour of Oman 03/03 - 08/03 Cancelled
Strade Bianche 07/03 - 07/03 Cancelled
Paris – Nice 08/03 - 15/03 Going ahead (Stage 8 cancelled)
GP Industria & Artigianato 08/03 - 08/03 Cancelled
GP Jean-Pierre Monseré 08/03 - 08/03 Complete
Tirreno – Adriatico 11/03 - 17/03 Cancelled
Ronde van Drenthe 14/03 - 14/03 Going ahead
GP de Denain 19/03 - 19/03 Going ahead
Bredene Koksijde Classic 20/03 - 20/03 Cancelled
Milano – Sanremo 21/03 - 21/03 Cancelled
Volta a Catalunya 23/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
Brugge - De Panne 25/03 - 25/03 Cancelled
Settimana Coppi e Bartali 25/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
E3 BinckBank Classic 27/03 - 27/03 Cancelled
Classic Loire-Atlantique 28/03 - 28/03 Going ahead
Gent – Wevelgem 29/03 - 29/03 Cancelled
Cholet Pays de La Loire 29/03 - 29/03 Going ahead

On the same topic