A statement released by the race organisers said:

" In agreement with the authorities, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the City of Nice, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided to judge the finish of the race tomorrow, Saturday, at the end of the 7th stage in Valdeblore-La Colmiane. The decision, made in the context of the reinforced fight against the propagation of the coronavirus epidemic, cancels the final stage originally scheduled to take place around Nice on Sunday. "

Sunday's Stage 8 was due to start and finish in Nice, and the cancellation of that stage limits the visits to city areas. The race is already being undertaken without fans at the roadside, while a number of major teams withdrew prior to the opening stage.

The news comes just hours after Bahrain-McLaren pulled their riders out of the race.

Max Schachmann leads Paris-Nice after Stage 5, with two hilly stages set to bring the curtain down early on the annual 'Race to the Sun'.

RACE STATUS