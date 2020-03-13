Getty Images
Benoot seals emphatic solo win on Stage 6 as late crash costs race leader Schachmann
Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) claimed an impressive solo win on Stage 6 of Paris-Nice to put himself firmly in the GC picture ahead of the final stage on Saturday, as a final-kilometre crash cost Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) crucial seconds.
Sunday's eighth stage into Nice has been cancelled, meaning Saturday's seventh, a ride to Valdebore la Colmiane, will decide the 78th edition of the Race to the Sun.
Michael Matthews made it for a one-two for Sunweb with Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) making up the podium but the real drama happened inside the final kilometre, where race leader Max Schachmann mis-judged a corner to career into the barrier.
“I crashed at 800 metres to go. The race was full on and the guys were going full gas down. But we didn’t see the descent before, and it was really crazy. I had a little gap and I came back fast but I made a mistake. It was crazy,” said Schachmann after the race.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider gathered himself to finish the race but saw his lead in the GC radically cut, with Benoot 18 seconds back, but Higuita, at 43 seconds in arrears, represents the bigger threat to Schachmann’s designs on winning Paris-Nice 2020.
However the race's conclusion is now in doubt - despite race organisers ASO insisting the race will still be concluded - as France has suspended all sporting activity.
STAGE 6 RESULT
- 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 3:57:02
- 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:22
- 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
- 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:23
- 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
- 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26
- 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:29
- 8 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
- 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
- 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
GC STANDINGS
- 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 22:46:42
- 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:18
- 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:43
- 4 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:50
- 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:52
- 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04
- 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:18
- 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:19
- 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:34
- 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:47