Maracineanu told a press conference that the race, due to start on March 8 and run through to March 13, will go ahead as planned but added that decisions can be made on a localised level to put firmer restrictions on spectators as the situation develops.

“While Paris-Nice is an international event, the teams have been tested for the most part and the number of spectators along the course is minimal," began Maracineanu.

" We expect a maximum of 3,000 people in Nice for the event and the race does not pass through high-risk areas in France. "

However, she added that "local authorities are free to apply. stricter measures depending on how the situation develops".

The coronavirus outbreak has seen a number of sporting events cancelled, with the UAE Tour cancelled in late February.