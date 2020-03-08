With the wind causing chaos in the bunch, a small group of riders got tangled up while negotiating a roundabout with about 61.5 kilometres remaining.

Bardet and Barguil came off the worse, the former left clutching his right arm while the latter lay stricken on the tarmac.

Both riders recovered to rejoin the race, although Barguil cut a wounded figure on the bike and later stopped to contemplate quitting before resuming once more.