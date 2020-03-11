Getty Images
Schachmann extends GC lead as Kragh Andersen wins ITT
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora–Hansgrohe) finished second during the 15.1km individual time trial around Saint-Amand-Montrond to extend his lead in the General Classification standings at Paris-Nice.
Soren Kragh Andersen stopped the clock at 18:51 to claim a first professional time trial win of his career and moved up to second in the GC, some 58 seconds in arrears of Schachmann.
"I'm super happy. To be honest, it's a big relief and it finally came, my first TT victory. It's super," said Kragh Andersen after the race.
"I almost can't believe it, but I was really aiming for it."
Kasper Asgreen, winner of Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne, made up the podium after finishing with a time of 19:03.
