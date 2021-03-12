For the second straight year the coronavirus pandemic will force Paris-Nice to finish somewhere else as the organisers announced route changes for the final two stages over the weekend.

Nice has been one of the hardest hit areas of a country that is struggling with another wave of the pandemic, and the mayor made it clear that as the city goes into another lockdown the race could not finish there.

“This evening, I convened the Scientific Council which has been accompanying me since the start of this crisis in order to take stock of the government’s decision, announced in the middle of the day, to extend the confinement by a weekend.” Estrosi wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“For more consistency, I also request the cancellation of the arrival of Paris-Nice as scheduled.”

ASO have acted accordingly and on Friday a new route change was confirmed.

Stage 7 will start in Le Broc rather than Nice itself but will finish at Valdenblore la Colmiane as initially planned.

Stage 8 will now start in Plain-du-Var and do a loop before finishing in Levens.

Both stages are considerably shorter and with fewer climbs which could lead to more intense finishes.

