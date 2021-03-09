Stefan Bissegger triumphed in the individual time trial on Stage 3 of Paris-Nice and claimed the leader's jersey in the process.

Michael Matthews started the day at the head of the pack but, as the last rider of the time trial, was unable to keep his position at the front of the famous race, with the third stage taking place outside gien.

Instead, the Swiss 22-year-old EF Education-Nippo rider took the race with a time of 17 minutes and 34.12 seconds, beating Deceuninck-Quickstep’s Remi Cavagna into first place.

Paris - Nice Bol wins Stage 2 as Matthews takes overall lead YESTERDAY AT 15:41

The Australian Team BikeExchange rider Matthews, 30, came in 21 seconds behind the new race leader.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visna) finished with a time of 17:40 to remain in the hunt of a decent result.

Speaking after the race, Bissegger said: "It means a lot to me, I worked a long time for it.

"I’m quite young, so I still have to establish myself to the others, but I think I could show today that I’m here and they have to be aware of me.

"Time trials like that are really my thing. I come from track, and the short punchy stuff is really good for me. It feels really great to finally show what I’m capable of and take the win here.”

‘What a ride – that is brilliant!’ – Bissegger storms to time trial win

The race now moves on to Stage 4, with the hilly 187.5km Chalon-Sur-Saone to Chiroubles to come.

‘It might be enough’ – Roglic takes provisional Stage 3 lead

More details to follow

Cycling Australian Matthews heading 'home' to Mitchelton-Scott 31/08/2020 AT 03:29