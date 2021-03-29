The race concluded on Sunday with a 133-km jaunt around Barcelona, and Yates was able to cruise in ahead of team-mates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas in a stunning sweep of the podium.

For the delighted Ineos, it was the first time the team have assumed all three podium places in a stage race since the outfit were formed as Team Sky back in 2010.

Wiggins and his guest on the latest podcast, fellow Eurosport expert Matt Stephens, lauded Yates and Ineos and looked ahead to what they could all achieve this summer.

Adam has now come of age, it is fair to say, within that team. He has always been very consistent, but he has now come of age.

"Probably the icing on the cake [for Yates] was going to Ineos, really. It's the perfect team for him. Adam is the next British star and these are the early stages.

"The objective was clear for this week and it was to go and win the race. It was an incredible performance, really."

Asked if Adam had to step out of his brother Simon's shadow, Wiggins said: "Yeah, he probably needed to leave to do that. It's not a competition between them, but that system [at Ineos] will suit him down to the ground."

On fellow Ineos star Thomas, Wiggins added of his former team-mate: "G needed a performance and he showed that. It wasn't about winning for him, it was about the Tour de France.

He looked every bit the G, even without winning, that he did a few years ago when he won the Tour and he will be a real threat this year.

"That performance from Geraint has cemented his leadership for the Tour, because he has shared out the spoils and everything is on track."

