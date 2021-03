Cycling

Paris-Nice 2021: Bissegger claims lead with Stage 3 time trial win

Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-Nippo moved into the overall lead of the Paris-Nice week-long race after narrowly winning the time trial in stage three in Gien on Tuesday, his first victory as a professional cyclist. Paris-Nice is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:03:52, an hour ago