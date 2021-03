Cycling

Paris-Nice 2021 cycling news - 'He's come in a bit hot' - Tao Geoghegan Hart crashes out of race

Watch the moment that Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed during the fourth stage of Paris-Nice. The crash was so bad that Hart had to abandon the race. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:45, an hour ago