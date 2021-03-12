A fantastically timed burst from Primoz Roglic saw him take the win on Stage 6 of Paris-Nice and ensure he has control of the General Classification.

Roglic was part of the peloton that bade their time before bringing in the leading pack, and in the final kilometre he battled his way to the front despite being mostly on his own.

Cofidis tried to set up Christophe Laporte whilst Michael Matthews (Team BikeEchange) was also in conteition but no-one could live with Roglic after his kick.

The Slovenian champion gets 10 bonus seconds for winning the stage and he is now the firm favourite to become the overall race victor.

He is 41 seconds ahead of Max Schachmann with Ion Izagirre Insausti (Astana-Premier Tech) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) 50 and 51 seconds back respectively.

Earlier in the day a group containing Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Premier Tech), Jonathan Hivert (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) and Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos) went away.

Lutsenko was eventually dropped and around 20km, as they began to climb, most of the group were reeled in by the peloton with Elissonde the only one left.

From the peloton, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) were dropped as the climb continued.

Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-Nippo) broke from the peloton and reeled in Elissonde, and in the final kilometres the pair were about to be brought in.

Rutsch attacked again to try and push for the win, but it wasn’t to be as he was caught just before the final kilometre.

In the closing metres the green jersey wearer Sam Bennett gave up the ghost, coming to a near standstill.

