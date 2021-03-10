Tao Geoghegan Hart’s hopes in the general classification at Paris-Nice were ended when he crashed during a descent and was subsequently distanced from the peloton.

The crash seemed to be caused when a wheel slipped out in the middle of a turn as the peloton headed downhill.

David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ), also involved in the crash, was able to get back into contact with the peloton with assistance from his team, but Geoghegan Hart was not. As the British Giro champion resumed riding, he seemed to be checking his right wrist for damage, and later it was announced that he had indeed abandoned the race.

Geoghegan Hart was 44 seconds down on GC at the start of the stage and would have needed to capitalise heavily on attacking opportunities in the coming days before the race reaches Nice if he were to challenge for the general classification against the likes of Primoz Roglic.

This is just the latest piece of bad luck to afflict Ineos Grenadiers at Paris-Nice after the team lost Richie Porte on day one to another crash.

More to follow.

