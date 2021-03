Cycling

Paris-Nice 2021 - Highlights: Primoz Roglic crashes twice as Max Schachmann swoops in to win

Roglic suffered a nightmare final stage at Paris-Nice as he was overhauled by Schachmann, who celebrated the most unlikely of title defences. Roglic finished over three minutes down on the lead group as he dramatically lost a stage race in France again – six months after his disaster at the Tour.

00:03:54, 2 hours ago