Cycling

Paris-Nice 2021: ‘I have to still think about racing!’ – Roglic ahead of final stage

Primoz Roglic is taking nothing for granted ahead of the final stage of Paris-Nice. The Slovenian holds a 52-second lead over Maximilian Schachmann ahead of the final stage.

00:02:04, 2 hours ago