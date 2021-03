Cycling

Paris-Nice 2021: ‘It might be enough’ – Primoz Roglic takes provisional Stage 3 lead

Primoz Roglic laid down a marker on Stage 3 of Paris-Nice but would eventually finish the time trial in third position behind Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo) and Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

