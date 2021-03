Cycling

Paris-Nice 2021: ‘Mader has his heart broken’ – Primoz Roglic seals dramatic win to consolidate lead

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic emerged victorious in the closing metres of the summit finish atop Valdeblore La Colmiane in a seventh stage full of drama. The win for Roglic means he now has a 52-second lead ahead of Schachmann, who came third on Saturday, heading into Sunday's final stage. It was Roglic's third stage win at Paris-Nice this week.

00:02:13, an hour ago