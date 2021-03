Cycling

Paris-Nice 2021 news - Stage 4 highlights: Roglic triumphant as Tao Geoghegan Hart crashes out

Catch up with the highlights of an eventful Stage 4 of 2021 Paris-Nice. The cycling season has returned. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

