Cycling

Paris-Nice 2021: ‘Sam Bennett going backwards! Sam Bennett gone’ – Green jersey dropped on Stage 6

Green jersey incumbent Sam Bennett was dropped during Stage 6 of Paris-Nice. A stage in which Primoz Roglic claimed his second victory in this year's race as he won the 202.4-km ride from Brignoles to Biot, to extend his overall lead on Friday.

00:00:47, 4 hours ago